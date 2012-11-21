FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says French citizen kidnapped in Mali
November 21, 2012

France's Hollande says French citizen kidnapped in Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A French citizen has been kidnapped in southwest Mali, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday, stressing the hostage had not been seized in the north of the country which is controlled by Islamists.

Mauritanian state media had earlier reported that a French national had been taken hostage near the Malian town of Kayes.

“I confirm that a French national has been kidnapped in the southwest of Mali - that means not in the part where there was the most danger,” Hollande told a joint news conference with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano in Paris.

