RPT-France urges rapid foreign military intervention in Mali

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - France called on Tuesday for a new government to be formed quickly in Mali after the arrest and resignation of its prime minister, which Paris said bolstered the case for foreign military intervention.

Prime Minister Cheick Mobido Diarra announced his resignation on state television hours after being arrested by soldiers while trying to leave the West African nation for France.

“These developments underline the need for the rapid deployment of an African stabilisation force,” French Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot told reporters.