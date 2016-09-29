Mali projects GDP growth of 5.4 pct this year, 5.3 pct in 2017

BAMAKO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Mali expects its gross domestic product will grow by 5.4 percent this year and 5.3 percent next year, the West African nation's finance minister Boubou Cissé said on Thursday.

The figures echo those of the International Monetary Fund, which has highlighted the strong performance of the agricultural sector but warned on Wednesday that it still faced risks from simmering conflict in the desert north. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)