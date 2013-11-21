FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-French troops kill deputy to feared Islamist Belmokhtar
November 21, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-French troops kill deputy to feared Islamist Belmokhtar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - French soldiers have killed the second-in-command of the feared Islamist commander Mokhtar Belmokhtar in an operation in northern Mali, security sources said on Thursday.

Hacene Ould Khalill, a Mauritanian known by his nickname Jouleibib, was the deputy commander of Belmokhtar’s ‘Those who sign in blood’ brigade, formed when the veteran Algerian jihadi split with al Qaeda’s North African wing.

The group has claimed attacks on the In Amenas gas plant in Algeria in January in which 38 hostages died and the twin suicide bombing of an Areva uranium mine and a military barracks in Niger in May. (Reporting by Adama Diarra and David Lewis; Writing by Daniel Flynn)

