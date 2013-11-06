FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Al Qaeda-linked group claims killing of French journalists in Mali -report
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Al Qaeda
November 6, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Al Qaeda-linked group claims killing of French journalists in Mali -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOUAKCHOTT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mauritanian news website Sahara Medias said on Wednesday it had received a claim from al Qaeda-linked militants for the killing at the weekend of two French journalists in northern Mali.

Abdallah Mohamedi, head of Sahara Medias, a company that is often sent statements by Islamist militants in Mali, said the claim had come by email from fighters loyal to Abdelkrim al-Targui, a senior commander in the region. (Reporting by Laurent Prieur; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.