BAMAKO Feb 10 New discoveries by mining
companies have increased Mali's estimated gold reserves to 822
tonnes, or around 16 years of output at current production
levels, the West African nation's mines ministry said on Friday.
Mali is Africa's third-largest gold producer after South
Africa and Ghana. Early last year, the ministry estimated
reserves at 800 tonnes. Total output reached 50.9 tonnes in 2016
with industrial production accounting for 46.9 tonnes.
"The increase in reserves is due to the discovery of new
reserves in several mines, notably in Randgold's Loulo-Gounkoto
complex and the Morila mine," head Yaya Djire, head of the
ministry's mines division.
International mining companies operating in Mali include
Randgold Resources, Anglogold Ashanti, Iamgold
, Endeavour Mining and Resolute Mining
.
