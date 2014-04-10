FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mali gives gold permits to five mining firms -government official
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Mali gives gold permits to five mining firms -government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, April 10 (Reuters) - Mali has granted gold permits to five companies to operate and extract from gold mines with total reserves of 9.7 million ounces, a senior official in the ministry of mines told Reuters on Thursday.

The companies given permits are Papillon Resources, Robex Resources, New Gold Mali SA, Glencar Mining and Etruscan Resources, Hassimi Sidibé, technical advisor in the ministry, said.

Mali is Africa’s third largest gold producer. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Evans)

