FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Mali government seeks stakes in gold refineries
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 25, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 9 months ago

Mali government seeks stakes in gold refineries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mali's government plans to take stakes in the country's two gold refineries by 2018, the minister of industrial development told state radio on Friday, in a move to increase revenues from production in Africa's third-largest gold producer.

Mali, which expects to produce 47 tonnes of gold this year, has the capacity to refine nearly 55 tonnes per year at two refineries that opened a year ago and are still in their start up phase. Refining could help bolster a sector hit by stagnant production and lower gold prices.

"We are going to work to refine the maximum amount of gold here. There are opportunities for the state to participate in the capital of these refineries," said Minister Mohamed Ag Ibrahim, after visiting the two refineries.

The size of the potential government interest was not clear, but Swiss Bullion Co., which owns the 100-kg-per-day Moussa Kankou refinery, has previously said that it was in talks with the Malian government to sell a stake of up to 45 percent.

The second refinery, owned by Marena Gold, has a capacity of 50-kg per day. (Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.