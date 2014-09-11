FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF restarts talks with Mali to revive aid package after jet row
September 11, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

IMF restarts talks with Mali to revive aid package after jet row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has restarted talks on reviewing an aid programme for Mali and resuming aid payments to the West African country halted by the IMF and the World Bank earlier this year.

The two organisations have frozen nearly $70 million in financing after the IMF expressed concern in May over Mali’s purchase of a $40 million presidential jet and a separate loan for military supplies, which undermined the confidence of donors in the country’s new government.

A senior official in Mali’s finance ministry said an IMF mission had begun talks in Bamako on Thursday morning and an agreement was expected within two weeks. The official, who asked not to be named, said the government had reached some understandings with IMF officials.

“We have made adjustments, to remove or freeze expenditure on some other items to ensure that the purchase of the aircraft would not lead to additional debt,” the official said, adding that its level of indebtedness would stay the same.

The IMF office in Bamako would not comment.

Mali secured over $4 billion in donor pledges last year to rebuild after twin crises in 2012. In the first, Malian soldiers ousted the president; in the second, a mix of separatist and al Qaeda-linked rebels seized the country’s desert north.

French troops scattered the Islamist fighters and a U.N. peacekeeping mission has since deployed. But slow progress has left Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita struggling to retain the popular support that swept him to power last year.

The row over the jet and the defence deals led to criticism that the era of murky deals that shrouded the administration of ousted president Amadou Toumani Toure had not come to an end. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by David Lewis and Bate Felix; Editing by Larry King)

