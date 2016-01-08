FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European woman kidnapped from Mali town of Timbuktu, army spokesman says
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

European woman kidnapped from Mali town of Timbuktu, army spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A European woman was kidnapped overnight from a house in the northern Mali town of Timbuktu, a spokesman for the Malian army, Souleymane Maiga, told Reuters on Friday.

He gave no further details. French forces drove Islamist fighters from major urban centres in 2013, but the fighters remain active in the West African country and have recently intensified their insurgency. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge and Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
