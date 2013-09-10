Mali's new government to review mining contracts- minister

BAMAKO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mali’s new government will carry out a “complete inventory” of existing mining contracts, and stands ready to renegotiate any which are not in the country’s interests, the new mining minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The government has decided to carry out a complete inventory of what exists - mining contracts, titles, licenses - be it in the mining or the oil sector,” Mines Minister Boubou Cisse told Reuters. “If there are contracts which it is necessary to revise in the interests of Mali, we will start negotiations with the partners in question.”