10 months ago
Mali miners suspend five-day strike after ministry move
October 24, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 10 months ago

Mali miners suspend five-day strike after ministry move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mine workers in Mali have suspended a five-day strike scheduled to begin on Monday following a last-minute plea from the mines ministry, a union official said.

Mine workers had planned to go on strike to protest at what they described as unfair treatment of union workers who had been fired or disciplined.

Mahamadou Konte, executive committee member of Synacom, the mines, energy and civil construction union, said the mines ministry stepped in after talks failed with employers on Friday, calling for further negotiations.

"Following the intervention of the Minister we suspended the strike," he said.

Gold producers including Randgold Resources and AngloGold Ashanti have operations in Mali. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
