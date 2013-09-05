FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Mali president names banker as first prime minister
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 8:27 PM / in 4 years

New Mali president names banker as first prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mali’s new president has named Oumar Tatam Ly, a former senior official in West Africa’s regional central bank, as his first prime minister, according to a statement read on state television on Thursday.

Ly held a number of posts in the BCEAO central bank before becoming Mali’s director at the bank and then special advisor to the governor.

The announcement was made a day after Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was sworn in as president, pledging to stamp out corruption and bring peace to Mali after a turbulent 18 months saw a coup and a rebellion plunge the gold exporter into crisis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.