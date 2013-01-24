Canada extends loan of transport plane for Mali operation

OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada will extend the loan of a C-17 military cargo plane to France’s military operations against Islamist rebels in Mali until Feb. 15, the Canadian government said on Thursday.

Canada had initially loaned the giant aircraft for a week. The cargo aircraft brought its first cargo of French troops and equipment to Mali last Thursday.

“This aircraft is available to France to move equipment and personnel to Mali’s capital, Bamako. This aircraft and Canadian armed forces personnel will not be part of combat operations,” the Canadian government said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Will Dunham)