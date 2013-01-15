FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to speed up help for Mali government-Ashton
January 15, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

EU to speed up help for Mali government-Ashton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Union will speed up and adapt plans for a military training mission in Mali to help the government combat Islamist rebels, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Ashton said security threats stemming from upheaval in Mali extended to Europe, and EU governments planned to adopt measures to help the country.

“Colleagues have put together a package of measures that will provide immediate and longer-term help to the Malian government and people,” Ashton said in a speech.

She did not give details of the measures. EU foreign ministers are expected to meet in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to help Mali.

