France will leave Mali when it is stable, safe - Hollande
January 15, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

France will leave Mali when it is stable, safe - Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - France will end its intervention in Mali and pull its forces out once the West African country has returned to being stable and safe with a solid political system, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

“We have one goal. To ensure that when we leave, when we end our intervention, Mali is safe, has legitimate authorities, an electoral process and there are no more terrorists threatening its territory,” Hollande told a news conference during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

