Mali separatist rebels ambush army convoy near Timbuktu
#Basic Materials
May 11, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Mali separatist rebels ambush army convoy near Timbuktu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, May 11 (Reuters) - Separatist rebels in Mali ambushed a military convoy near the northern town of Timbuktu on Monday, rebels and military sources said, just four days before a U.N.-backed peace deal was due to be signed.

A spokesman for the rebel umbrella group, the Cordination of Movements for Azawad (CMA), told Reuters that they had killed some 20 people in the attack and seized several vehicles.

An army spokesman confirmed the attack but had no immediate toll.

“The shooting started at around 0930. It was an ambush,” said a military source in the town of Timbuktu. “It was between Goundam and Timbuktu. Reinforcements have been sent in.”

Reporting by Souleymane Ag Anara and Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
