More than 100 killed in French air strikes and fighting in Mali
#Market News
January 12, 2013 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

More than 100 killed in French air strikes and fighting in Mali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - More than 100 people including rebels and government soldiers were killed in Mali during French air strikes and fighting over the strategic town of Konna, Malian military sources and witnesses said on Saturday.

An army officer at the headquarters of Mali’s former military junta in Bamako said “over 100” rebels had been killed, while a shopkeeper in Konna said he had counted 148 bodies, among them several dozen government soldiers.

“We have driven them out, we are effectively in Konna,” Malian Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Diaran Kone told Reuters. “We don’t know if they have planted mines or other traps, so we are moving with caution. There were many deaths on both sides.”

