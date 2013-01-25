FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malian forces push north toward Islamist stronghold Gao
January 25, 2013

Malian forces push north toward Islamist stronghold Gao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEGOU, Mali, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Government forces advanced into northern Mali on Friday and reached the town of Hombori, some 160 km (100 miles) south of the Ismalist rebel stronghold of Gao, after French air strikes drove back the militants, military sources said.

The sources on the ground, who declined to be identified, said the Malian army had moved forward after taking the central town of Douentza on Monday. There was no immediate official confirmation from the Malian defence ministry. (Reporting By Richard Valdmanis; writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Pascal Fletcher)

