Bulk of Timbuktu manuscripts safe, unharmed -experts
January 30, 2013 / 9:50 AM / in 5 years

Bulk of Timbuktu manuscripts safe, unharmed -experts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The vast majority of Timbuktu’s ancient manuscripts in state and private collections appear to be unharmed after the city’s 10-month occupation by Islamist rebel fighters, who did burn some of the scripts, experts said on Wednesday.

“I can say that the vast majority of the collections appear from our reports not to have been destroyed, damaged or harmed in any way,” Cape Town University’s Professor Shamil Jeppie, an expert on the Saharan city’s manuscripts, told Reuters.

A Malian source also directly involved with the conservation of the Timbuktu manuscripts told Reuters 95 percent of the total documents, estimated to number just over 300,000 in the city and region, were “safe and sound”. (Reporting By Pascal Fletcher; Editing by David Lewis)

