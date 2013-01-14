FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO welcomes French action in Mali, receives no aid request
January 14, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

NATO welcomes French action in Mali, receives no aid request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - NATO welcomed France’s military intervention in Mali on Monday but said the alliance had not received any French request for help.

“There has been no request, no discussion (within NATO) on the situation in Mali, the alliance as such is not involved in this crisis,” NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told reporters.

“But of course we are all concerned by the threats that terrorist organisations in Mali can pose, not just to the country itself, but also to the region, and that is why we welcome the efforts of the whole international community to implement the United Nations Security Council resolution (on Mali) and the very swift action by France to roll back the offensive of terrorist organisations,” she said.

