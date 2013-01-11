Pentagon weighs Mali options, including intel sharing

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Pentagon is weighing options in Mali following French air strikes on Friday against Islamist rebels, including intelligence-sharing with France and logistics support, a U.S. official told Reuters.

“Discussions are ongoing,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Western governments, particularly former colonial power France, voiced alarm after the al Qaeda-linked rebel alliance captured the central Malian town of Konna on Thursday, a gateway towards the capital of Bamako 375 miles (600 km) farther south.