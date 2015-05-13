Mali rebels agree to sign preliminary peace deal - Algeria state media

ALGIERS, May 13 (Reuters) - Mali’s Tuareg-led rebels have agreed to sign a preliminary peace deal, an accord the government already accepted as a step to ending decades of separatist fighting over the country’s north, Algeria’s state news agency APS said on Wednesday.

APS said the rebel alliance would sign up to the accord on Thursday in Algiers.

Mali’s government in March signed up for the agreement brokered by Algeria and the United Nations, but Tuareg and Arab rebel groups, including the main groups, the MNLA and MAA, had said they needed more time. (Reporting by Patrick Markey Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)