Bank of Africa Mali offers shares as part of bourse listing
December 15, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Africa Mali offers shares as part of bourse listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Africa Mali IPO-BOAM.CI, a subsidiary of the Bank of Africa group, is making a public offering of 400,000 shares as a first step in a listing on West Africa’s regional BRVM bourse, a statement said on Tuesday.

A statement released in Ivorian daily newspaper Fraternite Matin said the shares would be sold from Dec. 17 to Jan. 15 for 19,000 CFA francs ($31.95) to employees of Bank of Africa Mali and Bank of Africa units and 22,500 CFA francs ($37.84) to outside investors. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Makini Brice. Editing by Jane Merriman)

