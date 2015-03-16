FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali rebels reject proposed peace deal after talks with supporters
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 16, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Mali rebels reject proposed peace deal after talks with supporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, March 16 (Reuters) - Rebels in northern Mali have rejected a preliminary peace deal after days of talks with grassroots supporters ended, saying the document did not tackle the root causes of the conflict but that they remained committed to negotiations.

The proposal - drawn up after months of talks in Algeria and signed by the government in Bamako earlier this month - is aimed at tackling decades of rebellion in Mali’s desert north, where Islamists militants are also battling French and U.N. troops.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) rebel group said the proposals failed to meet their expectations. The rebels took up arms in 2012, seeking to carve out an independent desert state called Azawad. (Writing by David Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.