Mali rebels say agreed further talks with mediators

BAMAKO, March 17 (Reuters) - Northern Mali’s Tuareg-led rebels said on Tuesday they have agreed to another round of talks with mediators and the government after the rebel coalition said it was not ready to sign a preliminary U.N.-brokered deal.

“We agreed that there should be another meeting with the mediators and Mali government,” Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, a spokesman for MNLA, said by telephone from Kidal. He said the date and place of the meeting was to be decided.

U.N. and government officials were not immediately available for comment. Diplomats visited Kidal, a rebel stronghold, on Tuesday for discussions aimed at salvaging an agreement already initialled by the government in Bamako.. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Lewis and Daniel Flynn)