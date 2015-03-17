FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mali rebels say agreed further talks with mediators
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 17, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mali rebels say agreed further talks with mediators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, March 17 (Reuters) - Northern Mali’s Tuareg-led rebels said on Tuesday they have agreed to another round of talks with mediators and the government after the rebel coalition said it was not ready to sign a preliminary U.N.-brokered deal.

“We agreed that there should be another meeting with the mediators and Mali government,” Moussa Ag Acharatoumane, a spokesman for MNLA, said by telephone from Kidal. He said the date and place of the meeting was to be decided.

U.N. and government officials were not immediately available for comment. Diplomats visited Kidal, a rebel stronghold, on Tuesday for discussions aimed at salvaging an agreement already initialled by the government in Bamako.. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Lewis and Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.