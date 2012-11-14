FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US commander says Benghazi attacks linked to al Qaeda in Maghreb
November 14, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

US commander says Benghazi attacks linked to al Qaeda in Maghreb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. military command in Africa said on Wednesday that some of the militants involved in the attack in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya were linked to al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

“There is a growing network of violent extremist organisations and it appears to me very likely that some of the terrorists who participated in the attack in Benghazi have at least some linkages to AQIM,” General Carter Ham, head of Africa Command, told reporters in Paris.

“That is not to say that it was AQIM which planned, or organised or led the activity but clearly some of the individuals had some linkages,” he said.

