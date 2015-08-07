Russian citizen held inside Mali hotel captured by militants - IFX cites embassy

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Russian citizen is being held inside a hotel captured by suspected Islamist militants in central Mali, the Russian Embassy in the capital Bamako said on Friday.

“We have confirmed information that a Russian is in the hotel,” Interfax news agency quoted embassy press attaché Victor Gorelov as saying.

Militants were holding as many as 10 hostages after carrying out a deadly attack on the hotel used by United Nations staff, Malian army and defence spokesmen said.