FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-World Bank, African Development Bank suspend Mali funds
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-World Bank, African Development Bank suspend Mali funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank and African Development Bank on Thursday condemned the military coup in Mali and suspended project financing to the West African country, the institutions said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“Our development operations are suspended, with the exception of emergency assistance,” the institutions said, calling for a speedy resolution of the crisis.

The overnight mutiny by low-ranking soldiers toppled President Amadou Toumani Toure’s government. The soldiers were angered by the government’s failure to end a two-month-old separatist rebellion in the north of the West African country.

The statement by the World Bank and African Development Bank followed a move by the regional decision-making body ECOWAS, which said it would not recognize the junta.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Andrew Hay and Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.