BRIEF-Ireland's Malin announces IPO, seeks up to 325 mln euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malin:

* Ireland’s Malin Announces Initial Public Offering, Seeking To Raise 275 - 325 million euros

* Malin to invest capital on long-term basis in pre-ipo, pre-trade sale life sciences businesses

* Malin has entered into acquisition agreements with seven companies, 100 million euros committed

* Malin says substantial portion of capital has been committed, to be disclosed in coming days

* Malin proposed directors include former Elan executives Kelly Martin and Bob Ingram Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)