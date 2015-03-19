Ireland's Malin raises 330 mln euros in biotech IPO - source

DUBLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Malin Corporation has raised 330 million euros in one of Europe’s biggest biotechnology IPOs, a source close to the life sciences company said on Thursday, surpassing its target range of 275 to 325 million euros.

Malin, set up by a number of ex-Elan executives to invest in privately held assets, said earlier this month that leading British fund manager Neil Woodford and the Irish state’s new strategic investment fund had committed to buying around 60 percent of the total estimated placing.

Over 80 percent of the book consisted of long term investors including insurer Aviva and Britain’s Pension Protection Fund, the source said, while the small retail and institutional offering was materially oversubscribed.