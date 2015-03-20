FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's Malin raises up to 330 million euros in IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 20, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland's Malin raises up to 330 million euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Malin has raised up to 330 million euros in one of Europe’s biggest biotechnology IPOs, the life sciences company said on Friday, surpassing its target range of 275 to 325 million euros.

Malin, set up by a number of ex-Elan executives to invest in privately held assets, said 302 million euros will be raised on admission of its shares to the Irish stock exchange’s ESM market next week with up to a further 28 million euros committed at the 10 euros per share issue price, subject to conditions.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Malin had raised 330 million euros, topping the 200 million pounds Circassia raised a year ago in the biggest London market biotech debut in years. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.