Nov 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said it boosted an existing share repurchase program by $500 million.

The current buyback program has $200 million remaining, the Mallinckrodt said, adding that the board also authorized the company to cut debt. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)