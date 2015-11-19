FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mallinckrodt expands share buyback program
November 19, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mallinckrodt expands share buyback program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares, background)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc said it boosted an existing share repurchase program by $500 million.

The current buyback program has $200 million remaining, Mallinckrodt said, adding that the board also authorized the company to cut debt.

Mallinckrodt’s stock has taken a hit in the last few weeks following criticism from short-seller Citron Research’s Andrew Left.

Left, a big critic of Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s , has said Mallinckrodt is a “worse offender of the reimbursement system”.

Mallinckrodt has denied the allegations that the company was misrepresenting clinical data about its largest-selling drug, Acthar, used mainly to treat infantile spasms and multiple sclerosis.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $57.61, Mallinckrodt’s shares have fallen 16 percent since Nov. 8, just before Left raised allegation against the company.

The stock was unchanged in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
