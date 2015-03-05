FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mallinckrodt to buy private respiratory drug & device maker for $2.3 bln
March 5, 2015

Mallinckrodt to buy private respiratory drug & device maker for $2.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy privately held Ikaria Inc, a maker of a respiratory drug and its delivery system, for $2.3 billion to expand its current offering of specialty products and critical care treatments.

The deal is expected to add at least $150 million to Mallinckrodt’s sales and 25 cents per share to its profit for the year ending September, the company said on Thursday.

Hampton, New Jersey-based Ikaria is owned by a group of investors led by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC. Ikaria’s INOmax device delivers nitric oxide to children suffering from a type of respiratory failure. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

