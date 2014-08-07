FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mallinckrodt raises full-year forecast after smaller loss
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2014 / 11:28 AM / 3 years ago

Mallinckrodt raises full-year forecast after smaller loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Specialty drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc reported a smaller quarterly loss and raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast, citing strong sales of its recently acquired pain drug Ofirmev.

Mallinckrodt reported a net loss of $24.1 million, or 41 cents per share, for the third quarter ended June 27, compared with $27.9 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.20 per share.

Revenue jumped 14.6 percent to $653.1 million.

The company said it expects full-year earnings of $4-$4.3 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion-$2.45 billion. It had earlier forecast 2014 earnings of $3.30-3.60 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion-$2.38 billion. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.