BRIEF-Cohu projects second half 2017 sales to be about same as first half 2017
* Cohu announces strong preliminary second quarter 2017 results
July 11 Mallinckrodt Plc, one of the largest manufacturers of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, will pay $35 million to resolve allegations that the company failed to report suspicious drug orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The deal marked a record settlement of claims that a drugmaker failed to properly notify the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious orders for drugs such as oxycodone, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
WASHINGTON, July 11 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced an initiative to bring high-speed internet to millions of rural Americans through unused television airwaves in a long-term bet for user growth.