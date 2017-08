WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc, which bought Questcor Pharmaceuticals in 2014, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that Questcor broke antitrust law in pricing its multiple sclerosis drug H.P. Acthar Gel, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)