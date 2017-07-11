Mallinckrodt Plc, one of the largest
manufacturers of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, will
pay $35 million to resolve allegations that it failed to report
suspicious drug orders, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Tuesday.
The deal, in which Mallinckrodt did not admit wrongdoing,
marked a record settlement of claims that a drugmaker failed to
properly notify the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of
suspicious orders for drugs such as oxycodone, the Justice
Department said.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the settlement will
send a message to other drugmakers that the Justice Department
will seek to hold them accountable for their actions amid a
national opioid addiction epidemic.
"Mallinckrodt's actions and omissions formed a link in the
chain of supply that resulted in millions of oxycodone pills
being sold on the street," he said in a statement.
"I believe that will prevent drug abuse, prevent new
addictions from starting and ultimately save lives."
Mallinckrodt previously announced an agreement-in-principle
to resolve the investigations in April. The company said it
continues to deny the allegations.
Michael-Bryant Hicks, Mallinckrodt's general counsel, said
the company chose to settle "to eliminate the uncertainty,
distraction and expense of litigation and to allow the company
to focus on meeting the important needs of its patients and
customers."
Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin,
killed more than 33,000 people in the United States in 2015,
more than any year on record, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Justice Department, from 2008 to 2011,
Mallinckrodt supplied distributors increasingly excessive
amounts of oxycodone pills without notifying the DEA of the
suspicious orders.
Those distributors in turn supplied the drugs to various
U.S. pharmacies and pain clinics, the Justice Department said.
In addition to the monetary penalty, Mallinckrodt agreed to
analyze data on orders from customers down the supply chain to
identify suspicious sales, the Justice Department said.
Mallinckrodt's stock price closed at $43.05, up 2.84
percent, on the New York Stock Exchange.