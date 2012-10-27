FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Spirits chief Mallya not sure of Diageo deal
October 27, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

United Spirits chief Mallya not sure of Diageo deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GREATER NOIDA, India, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya does not know whether a deal for UK drinks giant Diageo Plc to take a stake in his United Spirits Ltd will be struck or not, he said on Saturday.

Mallya has been scrambling to raise funds for his ailing Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, and has been in talks with the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka to sell a stake in United Spirits.

“Whenever we need to say something we will, we keep discussing but we don’t know whether a deal will happen or not,” Mallya told Reuters on the sidelines of the Indian Grand Prix, which he flew in from London to attend.

