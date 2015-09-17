TRLPC: Sponsored M&A volume struggles amid valuations, federal guidelines

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - US private equity borrowing of US$47bn for the year to date is languishing at less than half of the US$95bn of deals completed in 2014 as regulation and high valuations bite despite the recent announcement of two large leveraged loans backing the US$9.5bn buyouts of software company Solera Holdings Inc and fashion department store Belk Inc.

The two deals take the forward calendar of US private equity-linked deals waiting to launch to US$18bn, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Private equity borrowing has been hit as US regulators have applied leveraged lending guidelines put in place in 2013 more forcefully. The guidelines restrict the amount of debt that private equity firms can borrow to 6.0 times debt to Ebitda and also look at companies’ ability to repay.

Lending to sponsors has also been curbed this year by high valuations for target companies and toppy equity prices. Until recently, that gave cash-rich strategic buyers the upper hand to outbid private equity firms by using stock rather than debt to help finance deals and finding synergies to cut costs after acquisitions close.

“Buyers are saying the multiples are too crazy right now,” said one lender who works with sponsors on a regular basis.

Private equity buyout loans look set to close 2015 substantially lower than 2014. Sponsor borrowing of US$47.2bn so far this year is 35.7% lower than US$73.4bn in the first three quarters of 2014.

Sponsor lending now accounts for only 10% of leveraged loan volume of US$477.4bn compared to around 20-30% during the years before the credit crisis, while leveraged corporate volume has climbed as trade buyers triumphed.

This fall contrasts starkly with an overall jump in US M&A lending, which has already eclipsed 2007’s record by 17% and totaled around US$1.4tn at the end of August, after strong activity in the investment-grade market.

Although the drop in the US stock market in August could help to improve private equity firms’ hit rates and boost their buying power as target companies become cheaper, lingering questions around valuation are making would-be buyers cautious.

“Volatility is not a terrible thing for our business,” a senior banker said.

Sellers may have to make some concessions to clinch sales and finally take profits but could be unwilling to do so yet after seeing deals done recently at higher levels.

“Middle market multiples were around 10 times for two years and tech multiples were at 14 times. People get used to those numbers, and everyone has that one number in his head,” the lender said.

BELLWEATHER DEAL?

Only one private equity buyout loan of more than US$1bn backing the secondary buyout of software company Ellucian has been launched since the Labor Day holiday. The deal, which consists of a US$1.46bn seven-year term loan and a US$150m five-year revolving credit, was launched on Sept 10.

Investors are viewing Ellucian’s term loan as a pricing bellweather for other large private equity acquisitions. The deal launched with pricing guidance of 375-400bp over Libor and has a 1% floor. At this guidance, pricing looks around 25-50bp higher than earlier this year, a banker said. Commitments are due on Sept 18.

Ellucian’s market reception will be watched closely after recent global market volatility for any insights that it may offer as to what to expect for the upcoming financings for Solera Holdings and Belk, which were both announced after August’s global volatility but have yet to launch in syndication.

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners said that it was buying software company Solera Holdings on Sept 13 for around US$6.5bn, backed by commitments from Goldman Sachs for a US$3.93bn term loan facility and a US$300m revolving credit.

The US$3bn sale of fashion department store Belk Inc to Sycamore Partners was announced on Aug 27. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, Nomura, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo and GSO Capital are providing debt commitments to back the deal. (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)