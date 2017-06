Nebraska’s statutory cap on medical-malpractice damages does not violate an injured plaintiff’s constitutional rights, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said that health-care providers do not lose the cap’s protection by failing to notify patients they can opt out of it at the time of treatment, as the statute also requires.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s0R0Nh