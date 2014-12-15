FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malta CenBank governor sounds deflation concern
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Malta CenBank governor sounds deflation concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VALLETTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The governor of the Central Bank of Malta - a member of the European Central Bank board - said on Monday that the possibility of a deflationary situation in the euro zone was a concern as its would lead a rise in real interest rates.

Speaking to Malta Institute of Financial Services, Josef Bonnici said the role of monetary policy had become and was likely to remain more accommodative in the euro area.

The ECB had played a major role in supporting economic growth using its interest rate policy, now at near zero levels, and policies designed to influence credit provisioning and risk reduction, he said.

The ECB had also reaffirmed that, if necessary, further measures would be taken to counter the risk of a prolonged period of low or negative inflation and to bring inflation to its medium term target of under but close to 2 percent.

“The possibility of a deflationary situation materializing in the Euro area is of concern as its dynamics would raise real interest rates,” he said.

Such a situation would penalize investors and increase the burden of holding business inventories. It would also discourage consumption as buyers awaited lower prices by delaying spending. A de-anchoring of inflation expectations carried a risk of the Euro area becoming stuck in a stagnant environment for a prolonged period of time.

“Basically, a deflationary scenario would be inconsistent with what is needed to support an economic recovery in Europe,” Bonnici said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.