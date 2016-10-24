FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Plane which crashed in Malta not deployed by Frontex - spokesman
October 24, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

Plane which crashed in Malta not deployed by Frontex - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A light aircraft, which crashed shortly after take-off from Malta airport on Monday morning killing at least five people, was not deployed by Frontex, a spokesman at the European Union border agency said.

Airport sources and witnesses said that the plane was believed to be carrying officials from Frontex.

"The plane which crashed in Malta was not deployed by Frontex," Krzysztof Borowski from Frontex said. The organisation did not confirm if its staff were on board. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Toby Chopra)

