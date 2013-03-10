FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malta's Labour Party wins national election
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Malta's Labour Party wins national election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Malta’s Labour Party won a national election, returning to power after 15 years in opposition.

Labour’s triumph is a personal victory for Labour leader Joseph Muscat, 39, who became party leader five years ago and has modernised his party to appeal to more centrist voters.

Paul Borg Olivier, secretary of the ruling Nationalist party said that Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi had conceded defeat.

Muscat was a member of the European Parliament before taking over the party leadership in 2008.

Labour was last in government between 1996 and 1998.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.