Malta's Labour Party wins national election

VALLETTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Malta’s Labour Party won a national election, returning to power after 15 years in opposition.

Labour’s triumph is a personal victory for Labour leader Joseph Muscat, 39, who became party leader five years ago and has modernised his party to appeal to more centrist voters.

Paul Borg Olivier, secretary of the ruling Nationalist party said that Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi had conceded defeat.

Muscat was a member of the European Parliament before taking over the party leadership in 2008.

Labour was last in government between 1996 and 1998.