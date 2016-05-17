FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Batelco says submits bid for Malta's Go
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 17, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Bahrain's Batelco says submits bid for Malta's Go

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) has submitted a bid for Maltese telecoms company Go, the Bahraini firm said on Tuesday.

Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT), a unit of Dubai Holding, in July 2015 revealed it was planning to sell its 60 percent stake in Go.

Batelco said in a bourse statement it had made a bid for Go, but did not explain whether this was for EIT’s stake, the entire company or shares owned by other parties.

EIT also owns 20 percent of the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecommunications firm du and 35 percent of former monopoly Tunisie Telecom, according to its website.

Dubai Holding is an investment vehicle owned by the emirate’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Its subsidiaries include hotel group Jumeirah and real estate developer Dubai Properties. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.