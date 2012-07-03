FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mammoth Lakes, Calif. filing for bankruptcy Tuesday
July 3, 2012

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. filing for bankruptcy Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 (Reuters) - Mammoth Lakes, California, will file for Chapter 9 protection from its creditors on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California, according to its assistant town manager.

The filing will follow a vote July 2 by Mammoth Lake’s town council in favor of declaring bankruptcy, specifically to seek protection from a property developer that has a $43 million legal judgment against the ski resort town of about 8,000 residents in California’ Sierra Nevada mountains.

