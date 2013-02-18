FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE says CFO Frank Lutz to leave
February 18, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

MAN SE says CFO Frank Lutz to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE said Chief Financial Officer Frank Lutz is leaving the company with immediate effect, before the group becomes fully integrated into Volkswagen.

“He has come to an understanding with the supervisory board to terminate his contract by mutual agreement with immediate effect,” MAN said in a statement on Monday.

Volkswagen is seeking an agreement to give it full strategic and financial control over the truck maker.

Lutz’s responsibilities will be assumed by Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen, MAN said.

Lutz has been CFO since 2009. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

