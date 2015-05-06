FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Renschler to replace Piech as MAN chairman
May 6, 2015

VW's Renschler to replace Piech as MAN chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Andreas Renschler, the board member in charge of commercial vehicles at Volkswagen , will replace Ferdinand Piech as chairman of truck maker MAN, MAN said on Wednesday.

Piech resigned from all his supervisory board posts including the VW chair on April 25 after losing a showdown with VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it was creating a commercial vehicles group to align its truck divisions MAN and Scania, pushing its long-standing ambition to become Europe’s largest truck maker, which was a pet project of Piech‘s.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins

