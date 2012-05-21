UPDATE 1-Man Group to buy FRM Holdings

By Laurence Fletcher

LONDON, May 21 - Man Group is to buy London-based investment firm FRM as the struggling hedge fund manager tries to bulk up its assets and reduce dependence on its flagship computer-driven fund.

Man, which has seen its share price halve since early March on concerns over asset outflows and the poor performance of ‘black box’ hedge fund AHL, will initially not pay anything for the fund of funds firm.

Instead, over three years Man will pay a maximum of $82.8 million in cash depending on how much of FRM’s assets Man Group can retain, plus additional payments depending on performance fees earned.

The price reflects how much the fund of hedge funds industry has struggled in recent years, after some portfolios, including Man’s own fund of funds business, invested with fraudster Bernard Madoff while many have failed to match returns in the broader hedge fund industry.

Man and FRM’s combined business, which will trade under the FRM name, will manage around $19 billion in total.

The division will be headed by Man’s CEO of multi-manager Luke Ellis, who was formerly managing director of FRM.

Man expects cost savings of $45 million a year.

“This financially compelling transaction provides us with the opportunity to significantly improve the profitability of our multi-manager business,” said Man CEO Peter Clarke in a statement.

The deal is expected to be completed before the end of September.